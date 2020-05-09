At a recent Pendleton City Council meeting, councilors were preparing for a vote to make a smoking ban in city parks permanent. The discussion was dominated by Councilors Marks and Innes, both from Ward 1, and centered on the significant reduction of smoking in Pioneer Park. They couldn’t quite agree on the degree of enforcement, as Councilor Marks felt that adults should not be cited for violations since the use of tobacco products was legal for those over 21. While the discussion centered on Pioneer Park, neither seemed concerned or even mentioned the Riverfront Plaza, Brownfield, Museum, Stillman, Til Taylor, Kiwanas, or the River Walkway, all part of the Ward 1 park system and where cigarette butts seem to flourish.
The vote was taken, and the ordinance passed. Seems kind of foolish to enact an ordinance that the police department has neither the resources nor intention to enforce.
Complaints continue as transients and homeless roam the city, panhandling with signs claiming selected business managers and police officers are rapists and criminals. Community organizations like CAPECO, the Salvation Army, Neighbor-to Neighbor, and local churches have been ineffective in addressing the problem. It’s especially disconcerting when you consider the Neighbor-to-Neighbor building, a safe harbor for the homeless, sits unused most of the year while transients live in parks, sleeping on picnic tables and camping on riverbanks.
State officials have established bans on overnight camping along selected riverbanks and state parks, yet our city officials continue to claim their hands are tied to follow suit. They continue to support those who profess a program of enabling, providing free benefits, one that acts more as a magnet, drawing in more guests rather than a remedy. This lack of any perceptible progress has taken its toll as the number of program volunteers continue to dwindle. The workload on the Parks Department personnel continues to increase, picking up the increased trash and repairing the damage to our parks.
City officials have sanctioned or established committees and commissions and even provided funding for special interest organizations, yet can’t seem to address this serious problem that affects us all.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.