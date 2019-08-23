We the live in a marvelous, unique and beautiful country — The United States of America! The United States! There was a time when we were united by common goals. We are all immigrants, coming from faraway places to find solace from tyranny and oppression. Our diverse histories and originations delightfully complement one another.
I can learn something from anyone. This shared learning will continue to cause me to recognized the value of one another. Some say we are now a "melting pot" or a "stew." I don't believe either is a good description of who we are or what we have become. We are all rich and passionate for our beliefs. But something went wrong. Our current society and subcultures have turned inward. Prejudice and discrimination are the enemies of a competent and unified culture. But that is the nature of man. We have lost our moral compass. Henry David Thoreau said: “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” That pretty much sums it up. But there is hope.
In spite of radical differences in faith, radical differences in subcultures, there is still hope from the Christian perspective. The answer: Jesus Christ. He is the ultimate "unifier" as he brings us into God's presence through our trust in Him as Savior and friend. Jesus said: "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but through me." Yes, Jesus is enough! What a marvelous gift God has provided for all mankind. We will obviously still suffer, hurt, experience hardship. Make no mistake, we can find peace a unity through Christ that will lead to the greatest unification of all.
Consider this: Turn autonomy into harmony, selfishness into selflessness. Instead of personal peace and affluence, serve others. Instead of hate, love. Consider others better than yourselves, seek God and not self. May God bless all.
David R. Faux
Hermiston
