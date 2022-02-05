I would like to offer a different viewpoint than the one presented by George Wuerther in the Jan. 22-23 edition of the East Oregonian. Unfortunately, earlier logging practices have created a negative perception about this industry. I prefer to use the term timber harvest, as a process that has many benefits.
At the end of Wuerther's column he stated we should stop logging our public forests. With decreased harvest levels, increased litigation, we have all but stopped harvesting on our public lands. That doesn't promote sound timber management.
So we should import more of our lumber products from Canada and other countries, close down more lumber mills and depend on private timberlands to become a source of lumber. Watch as we continue to have devastating wildfires and more unhealthy public forests due to insect mortality, disease and overstocked stands of timber.
I do not have a degree related to forestry. I studied forestry at Oregon State University, I've worked for the U.S. Forest Service planning timber sales. I've also worked for a timber harvest/wildland firefighting business. The past two summers, I worked on some of the largest wildfires in California, Oregon and Colorado. Hands on experience has provided me with valuable knowledge about our public forests.
On controversial topics the East Oregonian should present both pros and cons. In this case, seek out a professional from OSU's School of Forestry, or some other person to present the benefits of timber harvesting. I challenge your newspaper to do this.
Bill Wilcox
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.