There are many things about our community that make it such a great place to live, work, raise our families, and retire. If you ask folks why this is so, it’s likely you’ll hear a variety of reasons; however, the one thing I can say with confidence is that everyone you talk to will tell you how fortunate they feel to have essential health services in every corner of our county.
The renewal of the Morrow County Health District Local Option Tax once again makes it clear that a healthier Morrow County is a mission worth the investment. On behalf of all of us at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, our doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and support teams working in our family of health clinics, our home health division, EMS, the board of directors, and administrative team, we thank you for your continued trust and for the privilege of serving your healthcare needs.
Hopefully, you have had an opportunity to read about the overall Healthier Morrow County initiative. If you have not, I invite you to become familiar with all the ways we’re working with our community to improve health and wellness.
More than anything, we encourage you to explore all the services and programs we operate and support for the benefit of every community in the district. We launched Healthier Morrow County with the intent of increasing our visibility, providing new channels to share important health and wellness information, and a hope that we could achieve a higher level of community engagement. I can report that the responses we’ve heard to date are very encouraging, and you can rest assured, we’re just getting started.
Please stay connected with us through social media, continue to share your ideas, give us feedback on our new publication “Living Healthier,” that will be in your mailboxes this July, attend one of our many free programs, and finally, we hope you will allow us to be your first choice for care.
Wishing you a safe and healthy summer.
Bob Houser, CEO
Pioneer Memorial Hospital
Heppner
