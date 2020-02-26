With cap and trade moving toward a vote, I hope our legislators reflect on why they asked constituents to provide them the opportunity to make a difference in the future of Oregon.
I expect my representative and senator to honor the time and money taxpayers have expended to adequately inform them on the climate crisis. For me, this translates to voting this bill commensurate with their understanding of the climate crisis and consequences of this piece of legislation on the people of Oregon.
I do not feel, at this time, the average Oregon voter is capable of providing informed responses to legislators on climate crisis issues (much less vote). We have requested public forum meetings specific to this issue for years, and our leaders have not felt a need to educate constituents on this matter; therefore, I am led to believe they feel up to the task of providing constituents with a vote on Senate Bill 1530.
Chuck LeBold
Union
