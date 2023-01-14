Before he died, my grandfather gifted me a reporting journal he kept while working as a foreign correspondent for a San Francisco newspaper in the 1950s. He was fortunate to have experienced the lives of people around the world. His travels and journalistic observation left him with an unshakable impression. He believed we should be slow to moralize and ready to sympathize with the tragedies experienced by ordinary people.

One particular report of his may remind us that life is also lived beyond our small arrangement of the world. Frequent reminders that all people are connected by difficult lives may motivate us to be kinder to those in our communities.

