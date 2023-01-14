Before he died, my grandfather gifted me a reporting journal he kept while working as a foreign correspondent for a San Francisco newspaper in the 1950s. He was fortunate to have experienced the lives of people around the world. His travels and journalistic observation left him with an unshakable impression. He believed we should be slow to moralize and ready to sympathize with the tragedies experienced by ordinary people.
One particular report of his may remind us that life is also lived beyond our small arrangement of the world. Frequent reminders that all people are connected by difficult lives may motivate us to be kinder to those in our communities.
For the Eastern Oregon community, I reprint below the relevant report my grandfather documented abroad in 1955. The entry reads:
"Group: dangerous. Cannot turn toward the Mass Pile ... will only turn Within. Designer shirts, Actualization, round rump, belt buckles on shoelaces, questions and questions, enslaved. ... Frightened. Hides from it all. ... Can’t be found anywhere. They look but can’t find. ... Hiding...
Around the corner of some pointed building, grey brick, unpainted. ... Laughter heard, and applause ... many people laughing and applauding. Looking around the corner, people standing in dirt-plotted courtyard. Standing in front of a hangman’s rope. The rope strung above the middle of a wooden platform, above the cheering crowd. The day is sunshine ...
Crowd getting more excited. ... Doesn’t get near the crowd. ... The man is brought onto the platform. ... People needing to piss hold it in. ... The people have hungry eyes, out for blood — clear even from afar. Waiting but they can’t wait much longer. ... Hangman enters onto the platform, face hidden: Job, easy. ... He plays to the crowd, gently dancing his fingers over the lever, and they play back with hollering ...
Cheering and applause ready to climax. ... Noose tight around the man’s neck. ... Dirt below their feet, sunshine above their heads. ... Waiting is over... Laughing cheering applauding pull lever. ... Laughter and whooping break open the sky immediately after some poor soul falls through the floor ...
Kevin O’Rourke
Pendleton
