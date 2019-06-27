New reasons to call for an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump include ordering former White House staff not to testify to congressional committees and routinely appointing unqualified long-term “acting” appointees to cabinet positions, bypassing congressional oversight.
Worst of all, Trump is illegally and systematically cracking down on immigrants by continuing to separate migrant children from their parents, denying them basics like soap, mattresses and toothbrushes, depriving them of sleep and failing to ensure their safety. These are torture techniques. This systematic dehumanization increasingly seems “normal” as we grow weary and numb to new acts of incompetence and cruelty.
Enough. Whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, please join me and ask Representative Greg Walden (541-776-4626) to support an impeachment inquiry in the House so we can begin to restore our values, defend American rights, reclaim some sense of dignity and protect the weakest among us.
Carl Darnell
Medford
