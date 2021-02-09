I think the state of Oregon has figured a new way to restrict our Second Amendment rights. When you purchase a firearm now, you fill out all the forms and the retailer or federal firearms license holder submits your information to the Oregon State Police. Its system is computerized.
However, many times it takes two to three weeks until your approval is returned to the dealer so that you can actually take your firearm home. Nice, eh?
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
