We believe Sally Brandsen would be a strong public steward and your best choice for city council Ward 2 position.
She has a strong educational and business background that are appropriate for a city council member, plus Sally is a hard working, dedicated and trustworthy person. She works well with others and is actively involved in our community, managing our “Dancing with Your Pendleton Stars” production and volunteering with the Rivoli restoration project, to name a few. She has a desire to have a positive impact on the world around her and would work passionately to ensure that Pendleton continues to be an outstanding place to live, raise a family and start a new business.
Having known Sally for many years we are proud and honored to endorse her as Pendleton’s next city council member. We have seen Sally listen patiently and think creatively about actual solutions that will work, such as her website Pendleton Love. She has exciting and achievable ideas for improving Pendleton. Most important, Sally loves Pendleton, her home. She was born and raised here, leaving for college and work but returning with her family. We cannot think of anyone we would trust more to help keep Pendleton safe, fun and thriving for years to come.
Jake and Cathy Cambier
Pendleton
