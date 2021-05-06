I am writing this letter in support of Lili Gomez for Hermiston School Board Position 3.
I have known Lili for over 20 years, both as a classmate and a respected friend. Lili and I both attended Rocky Heights Elementary, Armand Larive Middle School and Hermiston High School together. Lili is a strong, experienced and compassionate leader.
Lili understands the challenges that students who grow up Hermiston face, because she was a student who grew up in Hermiston. Lili understands the complexities and challenges that first-generation college students from Hermiston face, because she herself was a first-generation college student from Hermiston. Lili’s unique lived experiences allow her to relate to the growing challenges that so many young people in Hermiston are impacted by.
There is no question in my mind that Lili Gomez is the most prepared, most experienced and most willing to do the work for all of our students. A vote for Lili Gomez is a vote for representation, a vote for our students’ future and a vote for a Hermistonian. Please join me in supporting Lili Gomez for the Hermiston School Board.
Mitch Thompson
Hermiston
