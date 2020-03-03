I would like to express my view on the Democrat/Republican, liberal/conservative divide. I have come to be what they call a single-issue voter for the following reason.
In an article posted on the “Psychology Today” website dated Aug. 9, 2015, Dr. Gregg Henriques wrote an article entitled “When Does ‘It’ Become a Person?” He wrote: “After being challenged by Cuomo regarding his record on reproductive rights, an exchange ensued between (him and Marco Rubio) regarding the nature of human life. Rubio repeated an argument that he often makes, which is human life begins at conception. Cuomo questioned this claim, and said the science was unclear.”
And this is precisely the point. Whether the issue is a scientific or philosophical one, liberals will admit that even they don’t know precisely when a human being actually becomes a “person” (whether in or out of the womb). And yet, their attitude is to kill them anyway. I could never vote for anyone having such a character.
Marc Todd
Baker City
