Creating jobs that pay above average wages should be the primary focus in local economic development. The jobs created by Pendleton’s unmanned aircraft systems program are proof possible given qualified management, adequate funding and unwavering support by city hall. It bodes well for the health of the city’s economy while also contributing to an increase in new housing construction as a byproduct. It’s an example of what’s possible when grants are used prudently.
The city’s public transportation system is primarily, perhaps totally, supported with grants, grants funded with various taxes. Most recently, Salem has passed a new transportation tax, a 1% additional income tax on wages paid only by working stiffs. Retirees and those no longer seeking employment get a break on this one.
Pendleton’s city manager has appointed the finance department’s manager to develop and oversee our public transportation system. Day-to-day operations have been contracted to Elite Taxi through a bidding process, naturally going to the lowest bidder.
Here we have two programs made possible with grants, but that’s where the similarity ends. The UAS program brings revenue into the airport and has relieved the financial drain on the city’s budget. The city’s public transportation system does not. The UAS program has created jobs that pay well above average wages with benefits, health insurance and retirement programs. Elite Taxi? If you’re satisfied with a minimum wage, dead end job, so be it. Food stamps, and assistance programs for rent, utilities and child care are available through various government programs.
Do they really think they are actually saving money with the current transportation program? Are they too stubborn to recognize there are alternative programs that work better and are readily available? Contrary to statements made by our public transportation management, not all programs require purchasing vehicles or construction of a bus barn. Having the right people in the right places has made a huge difference at the airport. It’s time for a change in attitude at city hall. Hiring more staff and an advertising agency to push a failing program is not the answer. Throwing good money after bad solves nothing.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
