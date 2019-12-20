It is not OK for a president to abuse the power of his office for personal gain.
It is not OK for a president to lie.
It is not OK for a president to encourage others to commit crimes with the promise that he will later pardon them.
It is not OK for a president to bribe a foreign government.
It is not OK for a president to ask a foreign government to interfere in our elections.
It is not OK for a president to obstruct a Congressional investigation.
It is not OK for a president’s actions to threaten our national security.
It is not OK for an elected representative, such as Rep. Greg Walden and his Republican colleagues, to pretend that any of the above are OK.
It is not OK for an elected representative, such as Rep. Greg Walden and his Republican colleagues, to ignore his/her sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in this country.
It is so not OK.
Daniel Fritz
Mosier
