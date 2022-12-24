Are Pendleton residents losing confidence in our city management? Attendance at the Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Committee meeting on Oct. 4, 2022, set to discuss a blight reduction program, is just one example.
Of the 14 committee members, half, including the city manager, were absent. Members are mostly residents, volunteers who are apparently losing their enthusiasm due to the lack of any meaningful progress on blight reduction by city management.
Having read the minutes of that meeting, one would have to think that those committee members present naively believe that placing dumpsters throughout the city, a bucket of free paint provided by city hall using volunteers to man the brushes and other possible incentives are the secret to solving the city’s blight issue that’s so visible to residents and visitors a like. That approach might work in a perfect world, but alas, it’s not.
There is a critical shortage of volunteers. Many are just plain burned out due to the city’s over reliance, having become a replacement for personal responsibility in the eyes of city management. Check the Solid Waste Disposal ordinance for example. You’ll find that mandatory garbage service is not even required nor are dumpsters required to be secured or enclosed. Evidently, city hall considers unsecured dumpsters fair game for homeless shoppers, and they’re willing to provide more throughout the city as the city manager has indicated there is plenty of funding available in the budget to cover the additional costs.
Curiously, the need to clean up the city has been a continuous problem for years, though for some reason city hall has been reluctant to act. They are more concerned that our local bus and taxicab drivers have indoor parking to protect those city owned vehicles they use and a place to relax.
In that same light, why do you suppose they don’t particularly care about all those, not one or two, but dozens of other city owned vehicles that sit outside 24/7 all year long? This whole bus barn project looks to be nothing more than an effort by city hall to pad a few employees’ resumes rather than provide any tangible benefit to the city’s residents.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
