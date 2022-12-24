Are Pendleton residents losing confidence in our city management? Attendance at the Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Committee meeting on Oct. 4, 2022, set to discuss a blight reduction program, is just one example.

Of the 14 committee members, half, including the city manager, were absent. Members are mostly residents, volunteers who are apparently losing their enthusiasm due to the lack of any meaningful progress on blight reduction by city management.

