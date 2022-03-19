Ukraine is at an unattainable position — invaded by a very large world power and being pounded by rockets, missiles and air bombardment, this small country of courageous people is forced to the negotiation table with a cruel adversary. How can they sit across from a murderous mob and talk about a fair settlement of the dispute while their country is being destroyed from every direction?
“Commit to never join NATO, eliminate your constitution, accept the annexation of Crimea” are just some of the preconditions to just maybe stop the war of aggression by Russia.
The NATO countries and the rest of the world for that matter remain cautious about how to help Ukraine. If the prospect of a nuclear world ending conflict was not our reality, Russia and its corrupt and ineffective war yielding hordes would already have been defeated before crossing its borders. The danger of an itchy finger pressing the “button” and initiating World War III is scary beyond our imagination but still is a possibility.
The fact that we have an old and stable hand such as President Joe Biden at the White House is a blessing for this country and the rest of the world — as well as the surprising leadership of Ukraine’s young President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who courageously and maturely encourages his people during the destruction of their cities and country.
May the world survive this disaster, as continuation of this naked aggression serves absolutely no one on the planet.
Carlos “Charlie” Wysling
Bend
