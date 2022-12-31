I invite all ethical hunters to join The 500 Club. This club is for hunters who agree to not take shots at game animals more than 500 yards away. After a lot of reading and research, I found a number of knowledgeable gunsmiths, outdoor writers and gun experts who suggest that distance to be about the max for ethical hunting shots. 

I realize this runs contrary to the current fashion of shooting and bragging about very long distance shots in the field. Unfortunately, there are a very small group of well-practiced shooters who can consistently group bullets over the 500-yard range. The truth is they pay an extremely high price for custom made rifles, purchase very expensive high-tech scopes, coordinate their shooting with their phone and computer assistance and they practice at a range often. 

