I invite all ethical hunters to join The 500 Club. This club is for hunters who agree to not take shots at game animals more than 500 yards away. After a lot of reading and research, I found a number of knowledgeable gunsmiths, outdoor writers and gun experts who suggest that distance to be about the max for ethical hunting shots.
I realize this runs contrary to the current fashion of shooting and bragging about very long distance shots in the field. Unfortunately, there are a very small group of well-practiced shooters who can consistently group bullets over the 500-yard range. The truth is they pay an extremely high price for custom made rifles, purchase very expensive high-tech scopes, coordinate their shooting with their phone and computer assistance and they practice at a range often.
The articles they write boast of the 825-yard shot dropping a bull in its tracks. Then the average hunter with the average equipment, who does not shoot often, goes hunting and wants to duplicate that and brag about it. The shooting industry feeds into this with high-priced ads on improved equipment — rifles, bullets, bi-pods, computer assisting gadgets — as they compete for business.
And little is mentioned about the energy left at impact at those distances. A bull elk is a tough critter that can take a lot of punishment. The slightest breeze or movement on the hunter's part can easily miss or wound an animal.
What this modern-day shooter misses is the joy and excitement of the stalk. For myself, that is the most rewarding part of the hunt — to quietly and cautiously sneak up within 200 to 300 yards before taking the shot.
Hunting is under increased attack by the general public. We see that with the passage of Oregon Measure 114. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife cancelled spring bear season. One prominent anti-hunting group says hunters are not a necessary part of game management. They claim it is the job of wolves, lions and coyotes to control the game population.
Believe me, the public wants to stop game hunting, and irresponsible long-distance shooting plays right into the hands of the anti-hunting sentiment.
You want to shoot long distance? Go to the range.
David Burns
Irrigon
