So, Black Lives Matter. Maybe the rioters can tell that to the widow of the black retired police captain who was killed protecting a friend's business. How much is it worth to the "Demoncrats" to destroy everything? How much money will they spend?
All lives matter, even the smallest, and yet the rioters run around smashing, burning, destroying innocent people's lives, beating people who are just as upset over what happened. Only anarchists do what they have been doing. They think having a communist Nazi government would be better.
Ask some of the older people who lived through World War I and World War II, and the aftermath about it. Look at what the Jewish people have been through for hundreds of years. Look how the Irish were treated, Indians, white people were slaves to Muslims, who made slaves of a lot of people. Go riot there and see what happens.
William Douglas
Echo
