Greg Smith is my friend. Our mutual interest in Stephen R. Covey was the beginning of our 25-year friendship.
One of Covey’s "Seven Habits," for which he became internationally renowned, was “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.” Understanding is the result of intentional listening.
Greg listens. He listens to his brilliant wife, Sherri. He listens to his friends. He listens to trends. He listens to his constituents. He listens to his colleagues. He listens to his employees. He listens to his employers. He listens to his partners. He listens to those who testify in committee meetings. He listens in council meetings. He listens in commission meetings. He listens in session and out of session.
Our most recent conversations have been about the next three biennia. The economic impact of the pandemic, followed by the devastating fires, has created unprecedented state revenue shortfalls. He has been gathering information so that he will be prepared to manage expectations and prioritize the greatest needs for all Oregonians.
He rarely sleeps. He serves others. He tells the truth.
I trust him. He’s my friend.
Kim B. Puzey, general manger
Port of Umatilla
Hermiston
