In answer to Patricia Maier: I though Regina Baker’s letter said a lot of truths about our wanna-be dictator Donald Trump.
Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., doesn’t say much, like a lot of his colleagues. They just bury their heads in the sand, hoping things get better. Trump just does what he wants, and doesn’t want to hear any advice from other politicians who might know more than he does.
He wants to impose higher tariffs and close borders. He puts children in cages. No deals if they don’t go his way. He takes money from other agencies to finish his southern border wall. Trump admires the leaders of Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia because he wishes he was a dictator like they are. The only reason he won the election is because the Russians manipulated social media with ads for Trump and against Hillary Clinton. He still didn’t win the popular vote.
He wanted to drain the swamp. He brought his own swamp with all kinds of corrupt people like himself. If they are decent and don’t stand by him, he fires them. He’s making all kinds of money in his foreign trips. He makes his staff stay in his hotels. All the criminals that have been arrested for illegal crimes, he says, “I don’t know them.” How convenient.
I admire all past presidents, Republican and Democrat. I have respect for all of them because compared to Trump’s morals, lies and corruption, they are saints.
When it’s fake news it’s because they tell the truth about him. He says he wants to make America great again. It was great before he came along.
Aren’t we glad Oregon is a blue state?
Minerva Bethel
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.