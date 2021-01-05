I’m frustrated and discouraged. As a conservative Republican in a, sadly, liberal Democrat state, I’m typically disappointed on Election Day. However, this presidential election is significantly different and way beyond disappointing. I’m among the 77% of Trump voters who see a fraudulent process. Yes, I’m aware that the Trump legal team has been dismissed in 59 of 60 lawsuits, but I don’t understand how these suits can be so blithely dismissed without a fair hearing.
Aside from the compelling arguments made by the Trump legal team, there has been witness after witness describing what they saw as fraud, or at least very questionable acts. Also, people reported they were victims of fraud when they showed up to vote, but were told they had already voted. A man stated he had hauled a trailer loaded with ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. Republican poll watchers were forced to leave polling locations. One state mailed out 1.8 million absentee ballots, but received and counted 2.5 million. Dead people voted. Experts have provided amazing information about the questionable accuracy of Dominion voting machines. All of these issues needed to be thoroughly and honestly investigated and given their day in court. And the arguments that recounts have been completed are superfluous: recounting fraudulent ballots doesn’t prove anything.
I understand that some people don’t like President Trump. I understand that the media want him out of office and that there have been constant efforts over the last four years to remove him. I understand that Democrats never accepted his presidency and also attacked him like the liberal press. Somehow, an American means of fairness needs to overcome the prejudice against President Trump and convince me and others that the election wrongs will be investigated and right will prevail. I may not like, but can certainly accept, a Democrat president if fairly elected. It would take great effort to convince me Biden’s election was fair and that he is fit for the office given his, and his family’s, reported business ties to communist China.
I don’t agree with all of President Trump’s style, opinions and actions but, overall, he has achieved very good results for America. At the very least, he deserves fairness.
Jim Carnahan
Baker City
