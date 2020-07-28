A recent ad, paid for by Idaho Power, complete with pretty picture and nebulous blandishments, tells us hillbillies that our deprived home will be transformed into paradise on earth with the penetration of B2H through our land. I beg to differ, and offer an alternative idea.
The B2H proposal is, as it stands, inefficient, obsolete from the get-go, shows little prospect of financial return, is destructive, and is a deeply offensive intrusion to many people who live in the affected area. It is also an invasive foot in the door for further utility routing down the proposed corridor. But, if the electrical powers that be insist on running a new utility line through our homes, here is an alternative that may be a better deal all around.
Sit down with Union Pacific and propose to supply free power to the railroad in exchange for easement for construction of the power lines along the rail route, and split the cost of electric locomotives and installing of line electrification. Such a move would eliminate fuel-burning motive power on one of UP’s most difficult divisions; return some power to the system through regenerative braking on the downhills; eliminate or reduce emissions from diesel exhaust and brake smoke; produce quieter trains; and both Idaho Power and Union Pacific would reap good press and maybe make a few friends.
Electric railroads around the world have infrastructures much less tall and intrusive than the proposed B2H towers. Somehow they efficiently transmit great amounts of power at high voltage without ruining the skyline, and operate safely while doing so. The railroad operation would only consume a fraction of the transmitted power, leaving plenty to feed the grid at the other end.
Crazy idea? Maybe. Many people thought Ted Judah was crazy. Ask UP what Theodore Judah did for the railroads.
Buck Pilkenton
Sumpter
