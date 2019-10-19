Hermiston has the opportunity in November to again invest in its young people who are our future.
The Hermiston School District is proposing a bond that will fund adequate classroom space for its students. It’s a package that takes into consideration the growing student enrollment and the priorities of residents.
Support for a school bond such as this is an investment, and we see the returns every day. Graduates of the Hermiston school system are a huge part of our community. We’re lucky to live in a place that adds jobs and housing at a pace that welcomes alumni to return and give back to their community.
It’s incredible to look around at the number of businesses started or managed by Hermiston graduates. Alumni are stepping up into service clubs, nonprofit boards and volunteer positions. At Hermiston High School, more than a quarter of the teachers were once Bulldogs themselves.
These were students who came up through a district supported by the community. They attended first-rate schools with outstanding teachers and staff. Our Hermiston residents made this possible by supporting school bonds.
Students in Hermiston again need our support. The school district is asking for a bond that will set the next generation up for success and make sure Hermiston remains a vibrant and connected community.
Please join us in voting yes for Hermiston schools.
Bryan and Lou Ann Wolfe
Hermiston
