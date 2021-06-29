On June 19, 1865, federal troops landed at Galveston Bay, Texas, and ended 200 years of slavery. It is now and should be a national holiday. But there is an even more important date — April 19, 1775, when at a bridge on Lexington Green a shot heard around the world was fired. That shot was literally heard around the world. It challenged tyranny, which at that time was vested in royalty.
Royalty: the idea that you are born to rule and could pass that on to your heirs. The idea of republics, where the people elect their leaders, caught on. Bolivar in South America challenged Spanish royalty, the French chopped their heads off. Later the Russians shot their royal family. The republic idea caught on, except in the so-called Great Britain, where they still kiss the royal arse.
I guess it is the failure of the American education system that subjects me to what Megan and Harry are doing.
They are everywhere, even Fox News. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity both have had Piers Morgan on, because he trashes Harry and Megan. Morgan is a staunch supporter of the royal family. He is, however, a vocal opponent of our Second Amendment. It shouldn’t be hard to google Piers defending the British idea that only the elite should possess arms, the exact opposite of the American ideal.
Enough crap about whether Biden violated royal protocol and other such tripe. I don’t care if there is another royal brat, I don’t want to hear anymore about an American royal baby. Titles of royalty are specifically prohibited in our constitution. Coverage of Megan and Harry gives our poorly educated citizenry the idea that royalty is a legitimate form of government. That shot fired at Lexington Green challenged that.
It is time to teach history in our schools again, and it is time that April 19 becomes a national holiday. It set the idea that people of all colors all around the world are capable of controlling their own lives. People of all colors.
Steve Culley
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.