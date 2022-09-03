I planned my next letter to address the ridiculous military-style invasion on Trump's home. All this has done is further undermine faith and confidence in the FBI. For the sake of brevity, I will move on to another fiasco from Joe Biden — the massive "student loan forgiveness" program. I admit borrowing from The Federalist and Newsweek recent articles.
The Constitution states, "No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by the law." The Constitution never stopped old Joe, though, as he promises to saddle taxpayers with $500 billion to pay off student loans. Student loans now amount to $1.37 trillion of debt. Don't be fooled, this is no cancellation, only a transfer of debt to the taxpayers. Many of these folks paid off their own student loans themselves the old fashioned way — you take out a loan — you pay it off. Sixty percent of Americans didn't go to college, but they now get to pay for those who did.
And what do we get at many colleges now for our kids? Anti-Americanism, woke-ism, socialism, gender identity and critical race theory? All these result in moral bankruptcy (as Newsweek stated). Far left college professors push these toxic ideas on our kids and forget American history and the Constitution. This "forgiveness" also incentivizes colleges to charge outrageous tuition. Take a look at the massive endowments by colleges like Harvard and Yale — then check their yearly cost to students? Why worry about paying for your education when "Old Joe" will make sure you don't have to? What a great lesson for kids approaching the employment world and personal financial responsibility.
And what happens if you fall behind paying back these loans you didn't create? Well, Joe is also hiring some 87,000 new armed IRS agents to track you down and drag you off to jail. I keep saying things can't possibly get worse or more out of whack. There seems to be no end to this lunacy and hypocrisy from the government, democratic party and FBI.
David Burns
Irrigon
