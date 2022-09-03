I planned my next letter to address the ridiculous military-style invasion on Trump's home. All this has done is further undermine faith and confidence in the FBI. For the sake of brevity, I will move on to another fiasco from Joe Biden — the massive "student loan forgiveness" program. I admit borrowing from The Federalist and Newsweek recent articles.

The Constitution states, "No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by the law." The Constitution never stopped old Joe, though, as he promises to saddle taxpayers with $500 billion to pay off student loans. Student loans now amount to $1.37 trillion of debt. Don't be fooled, this is no cancellation, only a transfer of debt to the taxpayers. Many of these folks paid off their own student loans themselves the old fashioned way — you take out a loan — you pay it off. Sixty percent of Americans didn't go to college, but they now get to pay for those who did.

