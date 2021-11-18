Information has circulated concerning the firing of David Anderson from his position as North Gilliam County Health District health care administrator. Most information has been gathered from Mr. Anderson and his supporters, without equal representations from the NGCHD board. These members cannot divulge information discussed in executive sessions. This has led to an inaccurate perception of the situation.
As an EMI intermediate who has been responding to calls in Arlington since 2010, and a clinic employee, I would like to clear a few things up. The idea that Mr. Anderson was fired “for no reason” is naive at best. There is always a reason, even if unknown to some. Current litigation will determine the justification. The “we are nothing without David” statement made by one crew member does not apply to all crew members. Hundreds of patients were transported successfully before Mr. Anderson was hired. Many patients would not have survived without our pre-David care. And though Mr. Anderson does respond on scene, most patients are transported by an EMT or EMTI.
To protest his firing, Mr. Anderson’s crew “walked," leaving an entire town and a large section of Interstate 84 without emergency care. I did not support this and believe it’s morally and ethically wrong. They have since returned with the condition I am no longer a crew member. Now gossip abounds. Board members and clinic staff have been demonized. This vitriol is incredibly damaging and may prove detrimental to both the clinic and the ambulance. It needs to stop. I pray it does.
Susie Crosby
Heppner
