How sad Oregon is now famous as the birthplace of Antifa. How could this happen?
The blame is in the educational system. Roger Simon, writing for Epoch Times, says Antifa is only doing what they have been taught — to get rid of the cancer they call the United States. He says any reader of college websites can see the extent almost all of our schools have tentacles buried deeply into the supposed social justice causes espoused by rioters in Portland.
Governors and mayors, such as the sad examples we have in Oregon and Portland, are also products of these same educational systems. That is why they are reluctant to stop the rioting and show support for policing agencies.
Eoin Linihan, a Stuttgart-based security and research analyst who focuses on online extremism, agrees. He says, “Universities are the ideological incubators of Antifa here in the U.S. They tacitly or unwittingly support Antifa by employing teaching staff who are sympathetic to or are actual members of the group.” He continues, “Universities offer an abundance of courses in social sciences that have their foundation in Marxism. Universites don't offer sufficient evaluation of course content to train students to think critically.” One extreme socialist result of this is Bernie Sanders.
As a parent of two very intelligent girls, I am now upset with myself for not following their college educational curriculums more closely. As many parents, I incorrectly assumed they would receive a fair and balanced college education especially concerning the Founding Fathers and the origination of this wonderful nation. I hope its not too late. Our entire educational system needs to be investigated thoroughly and major changes need to be implemented quickly.
David Burns
Pendleton
