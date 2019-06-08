Only Trump would be able see people flipping him the bird and then tell his entourage full of lap dogs to admire how they consider him “ Number One.” He won’t be happy until he has embarrassed us fully to the entire world.
When I return home from visits to my daughter's home in Australia, I’m immediately asked by Americans, “Did you see any kangaroos?” When I get to Australia I’m immediately asked by them, “How could America elect somebody so ignorant and racist?” I don’t have an explanation for them because I’m still mystified by the support for this buffoon posing as a statesmen.
Trump wouldn’t know diplomacy or decency or common sense if they came up and bit him on his big orange backside. His phony tough facade, contradicted by his made-up medical affliction to avoid service in Vietnam, clearly shows his cowardice. He wasn’t a fan of that war and it was so far away. Seriously? The words of a true hero to all that honorably served.
Anybody but Trump in 2020!
David Gracia
Hermiston
