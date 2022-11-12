The EO’s article about Morrow County’s recall election raised some serious alarm bells for me. Why is our county clerk fielding phone calls from citizens concerned about whether or not their vote is confidential? Are Morrow County voters being intimidated about voting in this election? If so, that is both a federal and state crime.

According to the Oregon Justice Resource Center (ojrc.info), unlawful voter intimidation can be committed by anyone, at any time or place. It includes the following guide to determining whether you have been a victim.

