The EO’s article about Morrow County’s recall election raised some serious alarm bells for me. Why is our county clerk fielding phone calls from citizens concerned about whether or not their vote is confidential? Are Morrow County voters being intimidated about voting in this election? If so, that is both a federal and state crime.
According to the Oregon Justice Resource Center (ojrc.info), unlawful voter intimidation can be committed by anyone, at any time or place. It includes the following guide to determining whether you have been a victim.
“How do you know if you’re experiencing voter intimidation?
There are many different forms of illegal voter intimidation. As a rule of thumb, if you are unsure of whether someone is illegally targeting you, use your best judgement and ask yourself these questions:
• Is this person making you feel afraid to vote, to register yourself or others to vote, or to support or advocate for a candidate? (This includes signing recall petitions and voting in recall elections)
• Is this person harassing you about voting or your voting activities?
• Is this person threatening you in some way?
• Would others also feel scared or coerced by this behavior?
If the answer to any of these questions is YES, it’s likely that the person engaged in unlawful voter intimidation.”
If you believe your rights have been violated, you should document it, then contact the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division at 501-986-1518.
This is not OK.
Lisa Rietmann
Ione
