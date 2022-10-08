It seems there's no end to the different taxes we pay: gas taxes, property taxes, income taxes, a recently instituted transportation tax, and a seemingly endless number of excise taxes for car purchases, for phone, tv and internet service, for airline flights and motel stays. Nearly all these taxes are collected at the state and federal level with little, if any, say so on how they are spent.

Many projects city management claim we get supposedly for "free," paid for with grants, also require matching funds, and that's where a problem arrives. The latest is a new bus the city plans to purchase for $128,468. Unfortunately, the "free" Oregon Department of Transportation grant is not nearly enough to cover the cost and matching funds will be required. Oh sure, they have a plan using "other" funds, but using those "other" funds is bound to short change some other project. After contracting driver service to the local taxi company, they've just discovered there are a lot more opportunities out there for individuals with a commercial drivers license than driving a city bus for low pay and no benefits.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.