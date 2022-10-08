It seems there's no end to the different taxes we pay: gas taxes, property taxes, income taxes, a recently instituted transportation tax, and a seemingly endless number of excise taxes for car purchases, for phone, tv and internet service, for airline flights and motel stays. Nearly all these taxes are collected at the state and federal level with little, if any, say so on how they are spent.
Many projects city management claim we get supposedly for "free," paid for with grants, also require matching funds, and that's where a problem arrives. The latest is a new bus the city plans to purchase for $128,468. Unfortunately, the "free" Oregon Department of Transportation grant is not nearly enough to cover the cost and matching funds will be required. Oh sure, they have a plan using "other" funds, but using those "other" funds is bound to short change some other project. After contracting driver service to the local taxi company, they've just discovered there are a lot more opportunities out there for individuals with a commercial drivers license than driving a city bus for low pay and no benefits.
Nearly every grant of what city officials consider as "free" money requires matching funds and it's taken its toll. The condition of our streets is a good example. When they began to crumble because of leaking pipes, rather than replace the ancient lines, a new overlay was considered an effective repair. With leaking pipes underneath, those new overlays began to crumble prematurely.
Beautification projects such as the elaborate landscaping in the area of the Dairy Queen as part of the ill fated "River Quarter" plan took top priority over maintenance. Incidentally, if you've been by the DQ area lately, you might have noticed many of the trees and much of the vegetation has died, leaving visible rubber irrigation hoses exposed and unused. Similar conditions exist in Stillman Park and along the river walkway after considerable amounts were expended in the city's quest to go green.
You don't have much control in Salem or Washington, D.C., on how your tax dollars are spent, but you can hold your elected city officials accountable, but you have to speak up. Are you really clamoring for a bus barn or do you just want better streets? It's time to speak if you want things to change. You can make a difference. Write a letter, vote, it's easy.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.