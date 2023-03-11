Editor's Note

The report of nitrate runoff from factory farms poisoning well water in Hermiston and Umatilla is distressing.

Water is not an “exciting issue” until you have to buy bottled water for your kids to drink. Oregon prides itself on natural resources like water and now corporate farms are taking advantage of us and then sending their profits back to Wall Street. Factory farms push family farms that have been held for generations, out of business.

