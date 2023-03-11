The report of nitrate runoff from factory farms poisoning well water in Hermiston and Umatilla is distressing.
Water is not an “exciting issue” until you have to buy bottled water for your kids to drink. Oregon prides itself on natural resources like water and now corporate farms are taking advantage of us and then sending their profits back to Wall Street. Factory farms push family farms that have been held for generations, out of business.
The Moratorium on Factory Farms bill (House Bill 2667) is sponsored by Democrats on the Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee, but it needs support from all representatives so protections can be enacted for our communities.
Water is not the only casualty of factory farms. Nitrous oxide and methane discharges from factory farms, impact the air quality of rural communities as well as contributing to climate change. We can’t afford to wait two more years for a full legislative session while corporations buy up more of our land to pollute our water.
This is a quality of life issue that unites urban and rural Oregonians. Please call your state representatives and ask them to support a moratorium on factory farming so it can come up for a vote.
Elizabeth Luthy
Portland
