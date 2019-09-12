Thank you for the banner headline “Controversial Decision” and discussion in the September 6 edition of the East Oregonian.
However, I fail to see the controversy. Congratulations to Walmart for a solidly rational decision to not sell ammunition for assault weapons. One Walmart shoot-’em-up is enough and they are doing their part to reduce this madness. More businesses should follow their plan.
My view follows:
1. Assault rifles are a military weapon designed for killing humans;
2. Civilians have no “need” whatsoever for assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. If there is a stated “need” for use in hunting, the person in question needs training in how to hunt — not an assault rifle;
3. Assault rifles and high-capacity magazine sales to civilians should be 100% banned;
4. A buy-back program for assault weapons should be instituted for a period of one year, after which possession of an assault weapon becomes a felony with both a significant fine and significant time in prison — no exceptions to both;
5. The Second Amendment was designed in the time of muskets — not assault weapons. Times have changed, so let’s be rational about this situation;
6. We need to quit blaming all this chaos and murder on mental health only — this is a cheap sham. The issue may be in part mental health but the assault weapon is not mentally challenged; it is, again, a military weapon designed for killing people, and nobody — nobody, mentally challenged or not — “needs” a gun specifically designed for killing people;
7. We need thorough background checks to keep all weapons out of the hands of mentally ill people. That is a reasonable response to the “mental health” problem as related to firearms. No gun — no killing even if mentally ill. Straightforward equation.
Andrew A. Clark
Pendleton
