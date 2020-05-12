As Pendleton city staff and council discuss and take action on addressing the shortage and quality of rent affordable housing in Pendleton, may I suggest they take a close look — following social distancing, of course — at nearby Athena.
Addressing the need for affordable housing for years, there are two lovely examples of senior apartments and duplex-style homes designed for efficiency and compassionate family support. These two historically immaculate housing projects are nestled in the community and welcomed. Looking around Pendleton, there could be spots developed, like out in Athena, where these lovely small housing projects help many people allowing for dignity and contribution to the community. As Ben Franklin said, ”Trouble knocked at the door but, hearing laughter, hurried away.” Athena has provided a variety of families with homes to deal with life's struggles and joys.
Everyone needs a door — especially seniors, beginning families, and those trying to improve their lives. Blue Mountain Community College can’t offer new and innovative programs without safe affordable housing for students. Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, would know more than myself about the Athena housing specifics, but I know he joins me in appreciating how Athena's housing projects open doors to opportunity.
Athena has been addressing affordable housing since the 1960s. Thank you, Athena, for seeing the open door.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla, Washington
