B2H is a for-profit plan for Idaho Power with a projected profit of $80 million expected for its investors. This line affects 700 private landowners and is approximately 85% on private lands in Morrow County and an unbelievable 100% on private land in Umatilla County.
One might ask, why is it 100% on private land in Umatilla County and why does it zig-zag across the counties involved, as opposed to a straight line between Boardman and Hemingway? There are several reasons this is being done. The proposed route is careful to avoid Tribal and public lands. This because Idaho Power doesn't have the power to condemn lands owned by the aforementioned entities. Tribal governments have the resources to demand contracts favorable to them, such as taxing of Idaho Power for access to their lands, unlike that of private small landowners. County governments, who only see more and higher tax revenues, welcome this line as another source of taxes. Counties will most likely have to change the zoning of much of the land, which will mean higher taxes and loss of uses by the landowners.
The possibility of massive fires, such as the ones last year in California, which were started by this exact type of high-voltage lines, is also a major concern to landowners. Idaho Power says they are going to "clearcut" up to 500-foot-wide swaths through the forests as well as killing the land under the lines to allegedly stop fire-prone brush from growing. This with the mistaken belief it will stop massive fires. I ask, how did that work in California, where thousands of acres burned, people died, and homes and businesses were lost? It should be noted that now California power companies are in the process of burying all the replacement lines.
Idaho has tens of thousands of acres, southwest of Boise, with far less value, that are suitable for both wind and solar farms, and are far closer to Hemingway. Why wouldn't it be a better investment to developing it, reducing the dangers of a high-kilovolt line crossing Oregon?
The powers that be in Salem are once again throwing landowners in Eastern Oregon to the wolves. Livestock and wildlife will lose water resources, and big game habitat and environmentally sensitive land will be forever scarred by the B2H transmission line. The Oregon Facility Siting Council, and the Oregon Department of Energy, are not representing the landowners of Eastern Oregon, as all they see is increases in revenue, with this unneeded project. One-hundred-fifty-foot-tall towers, with four holes 40 feet deep blasted into the ground for each tower, will destroy the ground, water and surrounding areas forever — and yet the so-called "green state" has no desire to actually protect the lands, as tax money is the bottom line.
It is time to stop this project before Oregon taxpayers, outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, fishermen and especially private landowners all lose out to this unneeded land grab.
John Harvey
Stanfield
