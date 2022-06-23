The headline in the East Oregonian on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, reads: "PacifiCorp proposes rate increase." The requested rate increase is for 6.8% beginning in 2023.
Let us reflect back a short while when I wrote a letter to the editor stating there is a purposed power line — B2H — that Idaho Power Co. wants to build from Boardman to Hemingway, Idaho. In that letter I made the comment that, if the project fails, the taxpayers would be on the hook to pay the costs. I was only partially right as now PacifiCorp wants to increase rates to all ratepayers to help cover their costs of operation.
PacifiCorp is the majority owner of the Idaho Power project and, with the backing out of Bonneville Power Administration on the project, there are only two major players in the power line project — Idaho Power and PacifiCorp. PacifiCorp is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, who's main obligation is their stockholders. When the project was begun in 2007, the power company estimated the costs at approximately a billion dollars. Now 15 years later, the project is obviously going to have much higher costs than in 2007. Interesting that PacifiCorp wants to increase the rates at the same time as Idaho Power desires to start actual construction of the line, which at this time has not been approved. PacifiCorp has applied for the increase rates to the Oregon Public Utility Commission, which is to oversee utilities and to insure ratepayers and taxpayers are protected from high costs and rates. It should be noted the OPUC just voted against its own committee that said Idaho Power's plan for forest fires was not adequate.
My question is why should Oregon ratepayers and taxpayers need to help pay for a power line, to benefit the stock holders of Idaho Power and Berkshire Hathaway, to supply power mostly for the Boise and surrounding areas? I also asked, "Why would the rate/taxpayers of Umatilla County care where the power line would be built, if not in their backyards?" The answer is clear — higher rates and taxes. Yes, even though the line might not cross your front yard, it still will be the taxpayers and ratepayers who pay the bill.
John Harvey
Stanfield
