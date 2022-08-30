The Oregon Department of Energy Facility Siting Council will hold so-called hearings on whether to recommend the issuing of permits to build the Boardman to Hemingway 500 kilovolt power line. In my opinion this is just another waste of taxpayer money as the hearings I have attended I left with the opinion that the results were predetermined by big money versus the landowners. Oregon power brokers have made numerous exceptions to the law to accommodate Idaho Power, one being the taking of private property.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission appointed a commission to study the fire prevention plan presented by Idaho Power, and it was the findings of the commission that Idaho Power's plan "does not meet the requirements required by the state of Oregon." As is normal the big money Idaho Power won as the OPUC rejected the findings of their own commission and approved Idaho Powers plan.

