The Oregon Department of Energy Facility Siting Council will hold so-called hearings on whether to recommend the issuing of permits to build the Boardman to Hemingway 500 kilovolt power line. In my opinion this is just another waste of taxpayer money as the hearings I have attended I left with the opinion that the results were predetermined by big money versus the landowners. Oregon power brokers have made numerous exceptions to the law to accommodate Idaho Power, one being the taking of private property.
The Oregon Public Utility Commission appointed a commission to study the fire prevention plan presented by Idaho Power, and it was the findings of the commission that Idaho Power's plan "does not meet the requirements required by the state of Oregon." As is normal the big money Idaho Power won as the OPUC rejected the findings of their own commission and approved Idaho Powers plan.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, released the findings of an investigation by the Bureau of Land Management. It was found a power line owned by Idaho Power caused two fires, which Idaho Power has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the U.S. relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill Fires in Baker County. Idaho Power denies it's at fault but paid the money anyway? Makes me wonder why would one pay for something they say was not their fault?
The Powerline Fire burnt 5 acres of federal land. The Lime Hill burnt 2,592 acres of federal land and 9,337 acres of private land. These fires were attributed to lines carrying 138kV. The new line Idaho Power they want to build through the Eastern Oregon counties will carry a minimum of 500kV, with towers up to 180-feet-tall.
The people of Eastern Oregon don't need their lands burnt by this bad plan to build. Call your so-called political leaders and stop it before Oregon suffers more unneeded exposure to big fires.
John Harvey
Stanfield
