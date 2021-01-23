The 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all nine months of pregnancy was Jan. 22. This decision led to over 60 million preborn babies legally losing their lives under the banner of a woman's "choice."
Forty-eight years ago, women in an unplanned pregnancy did not always have a choice due to the lack of pro-life facilities that could assist women in bringing their children to term. Additionally, medical science has proven that a new life, a unique person, is evident at conception.
We are fortunate that Trucare Pregnancy Clinic in Hermiston and Birthright facilities in Heppner, Pendleton and Kennewick, Washington, provide loving support to women and men who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. The compassionate staff at these facilities make sure that every woman does have a choice and are not forced, by circumstances or lack of support, to end the life of their preborn child.
While praying outside of the Kennewick Planned Parenthood facility last spring, this lack of choice was graphically displayed. As a young man and woman exited their vehicle, the man raised his arms and shouted, "We are here to have an abortion." Next to him stood the sad young mother-to-be whose body language spoke volumes. The apparently terrified young woman did not give the impression that abortion was her choice at all.
Tragically, a Birthright Clinic was a mere 1,000 yards away, but I wonder if she truly had the "choice” to go there instead?
Kristin Smalley
Hermiston
