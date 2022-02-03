There has to be millions of people in America like me whose hearts are broken for our police. You can't turn on the news today without hearing of the murder of another policeman.
However, when it comes to a show of love for law enforcement, our big cities seem to have rigor mortis. In my opinion that leaves it up to little town America to show them how to make a very loud noise. Nobody in the world can create a blood-curdling scream like us “unsophisticated” in “fly over” town, USA. I think we can show the big city how it is done.
Yesterday I talked to Charles Byram, chief of the Pendleton Police Department, about some kind of demonstration, and he said he was for it as long as we had the proper authorizations and it was lawful and respectable. Pendleton has the ability to be the first “fly over” town to light a conflagration of little towns all over America to laud our self-sacrificing policemen.
Sure, there are bad policemen, but every demographic has its degenerates. We need to stand up for law enforcement in a very loud way. I am not sure how to do that, but someone out there must have the expertise and network capabilities to create a scenario that will forcefully grab nationwide attention that will become viral in every single hick town in America.
We are Americans, and nobody can draw attention like we can. Let's start a burgeoning scream all over this country for our policemen.
Sharolyn Gemmell
Pendleton
