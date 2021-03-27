The Border Patrol recently reported that the border “is not secure” as they are overwhelmed with the number of immigrants crossing illegally. The immigrants are evidently responding to the promise of amnesty given by Democratic candidates during the last election. Why would the Democrats make such a promise when it was clear that this would encourage individuals from many nations to cross our border illegally?
It is obvious that this is a blatant power grab by the Democrats, as they know that about two-thirds of the immigrants will vote Democrat once they are given the vote. Think about it. There are more than 12 million illegal immigrants now in the U.S., and they are now coming over the border by the thousands each year.
The Democrats also have introduced legislation to offer amnesty to a million farmworkers under the guise of providing needed labor. Many of these workers will not stay in farming long if they can find a better paying job, so the legislation will not help farmers very long, but will increase the size of the Democratic voting base.
Finally, there will be an attempt to eliminate the filibuster, which will lessen the power of the minority party. All the major Democrat leaders are on record in the past as saying they would not support this move.
Why now? This is an additional attempt to increase power, while collectively making make it more difficult for any party to compete against the Democrats in the future.
Are we witnessing the end of the two-party system?
George Petersen
Redmond
