A recent letter to the Baha'is of the World from the Universal House of Justice in the Holy Land speaks of the pivotal principle necessary for the unification of the human race and universal, global peace. This principle, they state, is the recognition of the oneness of the human race. The letter also carried a glance at developments of the last century towards global solidarity.
“Unity in diversity,” exemplified by the various complimentary hues in a beautiful garden, is the example often used, or color differentiation as a criterion for acceptance being totally absent in the animal world. We are instructed to be as leaves of one tree, as waves of one ocean.
The letter, on the Advancement of World Peace, was published on January 19, 2019, in commemoration of the Paris Peace Conference, which, following the unimaginable horrors of WWI, was a joint effort to bring stability and order on the heels of the inestimable damage and destruction of that world conflagration.
It was a golden opportunity, alas — weaknesses did not allow us to grasp the opportunity. The League of Nations was formed — certainly a step in the right direction — by a coalition of nations desiring lasting international stability. And, after another bloody, atrocious world decimation, WWII, a second attempt at world stability emerged — the United Nations, various global economic structures and advances in human rights recognition as well as laws of international reach. Then, as the last century drew to a close, and following the end of the Cold War, calls came once again for global solidarity.
A Millennium Forum of over 1,000 civil society organizations representing more than 100 countries gathered, followed by a Millennium Summit in which world leaders met and formed Millennium Development Goals, promises on a global level.
Unfortunately, today we see, once again, chaos sweeping many countries, driving us apart as we strive to cling onto that which unites us across the universe. Those three advances towards world peace were of the utmost importance —building blocks — a foundation for lasting peace.
Abdu'l-Baha, eldest son of Baha'u'llah, prophet-founder of the Baha'i Faith, said, “The supreme need of humanity is cooperation and reciprocity ... a tree can live solitary and alone, but this is impossible for man without retrogression ... peace must first be established among individuals, until it leadeth in the end to peace among nations.”
Ruth Hall
Pendleton
