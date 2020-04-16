The ultimate in irony: Capitalism during a long-term shutdown has to be bailed out by the hated bogeyman by the name of socialism. The government vilified by the right, despised for its bailouts of the auto industry and Wall Street, is now in the process of sending bailout money to all the haters who will no doubt have their hands extended and are falling all over each other to spend their handout — all the while flying their “don’t tread on me” and Trump flags in the ultimate hypocritical fashion.
Hand-wringing over phony conspiracy theories acquired from QAnon and OAN fringe sites make Fox News look positively liberal by comparison. Contrary to what most Trump supporters believe, the money people get is from the same source Bernie Sanders or Andrew Yang would have used to give every American $1,000 dollars. Somehow, now they’re OK with it since they think "The Donald" is doling it out from his own personal account.
Donald fooled you once, shame on him. If he fools you twice, you’re an idiot.
Dave Gracia
Hermiston
