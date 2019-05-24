Anti-abortion laws are not about taking rights away from women. They are about the life and rights of unborn human children who had no say in being conceived by women who were exercising their rights to do as they please with their bodies.
After conception, the rights of the unborn child should come first, before those of the mother, except when the health of the mother maybe in jeopardy.
If reasons can be put forward to deny basic human rights to one group, then reasons can be put forth to deny them to all groups. This is not advancing humanity, it is taking us backwards.
Robert Stuart
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.