House Bill 2020 may or may not have been the best way to limit the effects of climate change on Oregonians. Doing nothing is definitely the wrong way to reduce the effects we all are feeling now and will feel in increasing severity in the near future. Democrat and Republican lawmakers share responsibility for the failure of our legislature to find a way that fairly distributes the pain of changing the way we live and conduct our business in order to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.
My extended family is watching a 50-year-old pine forest on our small part of the Blue Mountains being ravaged by mountain pine beetle. The past decade of drought has left our trees unable to fight off the attack of the bugs that always live around us. We see increasing conflict over water allocation: not just between farmers, ranchers and fish but also between orchardists and wheat growers, alfalfa growers and cities. We now expect to suffer weeks of heavy smoke in our air with health effects for all of us and life-threatening effects for some. What will it take to convince us that we need to stop passing our pollution into our air and water while there is still hope of a livable future?
We should not be encouraging our legislators to continue partisan in-fighting and instead should be collaborating with them to find ways to cut our pollution and to mitigate the worst economic consequences of those corrective measures. Fighting pollution produces more economic winners than losers, but if you are one of the losers who is being priced out of an historic way of life, it still hurts badly.
How can Oregon help the truckers and loggers and farmers whose livelihood is threatened make the changes to new technologies and practices that can reduce their carbon emissions and their water consumption?
I hope my fellow East Oregonians who think House Bill 2020 was not a good solution will contact their legislators with ideas for a better solution to the very real problem of climate change. If you are one of the people who still thinks there is no climate change or that it doesn’t urgently require action to slow it, I hope you will broaden the sources from which you get your news and learn just how big a threat we are facing. We can’t let another year go by doing nothing.
Lindsay Winsor
Milton-Freewater
