In a year filled with heartbreak, Nov. 3 is looming large, and brings with it a chance for us all to do something good — vote.
Becoming an informed voter is our responsibility as Americans. We have the freedom to choose our leaders and have a say in the way systems are put in place. The responsibility that comes with that freedom is not always an easy one to fulfill when we are struggling in poverty, or suffering an illness, or raising young children, or living in a pandemic, or striving to find a job, or any of the myriad of difficulties life is sure to bring our way.
Becoming informed is not simple, either, in this age of distrust of the media, “fake news” and the fear of what we do not understand.
We can all stand to learn more about our government, the candidates, the issues, and our history. Read what you can, listen to those who have spent years studying their area of expertise, then question and confirm what you read and hear. Look at your sources, and consider listening to an opposing view. Think about the things you value, and imagine your life as you would like it to be. Then, determine the best candidate to help you get there. Listen for what rings true — to you.
As Americans, we are privileged with the right to vote. Let us all, together, exercise that right come Nov. 3.
Marla Royal
Meacham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.