Newly-elected Rep. Cliff Bentz was appointed ranking member of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife. Bentz served in the Oregon Legislature as chair of Oregon Water Resources Commission and is a trained attorney in water law.
This is a very important appointment for Oregon’s freshman congressman. Issues like the Columbia/Snake river system EIS renewal, and now Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, introducing his plan to remove the four lower Snake River dams will come before this subcommittee. Republicans on the subcommittee are devoted to promoting low-cost, clean and renewable and emissions-free hydroelectricity generated by federal dams and reservoirs.
Bentz has a thoughtful approach to issues and finding solutions. He is in a unique position to help Oregon and the Pacific Northwest by continuing to have a reliable river transportation system, inexpensive electricity, adequate irrigation water, and abundant recreation opportunities.
As a wheat grower, I know the burden it would have on the lower Snake River agriculture producers to not have the hydroelectric dams that provide barge service to transport commodities to market, the inexpensive electricity and abundant water for crops.
Please let Bentz know you support his appointment to the water subcommittee.
Clinton R. Carlson
Ione
