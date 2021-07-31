Our Rep. Cliff Bentz has words of wisdom for us about the tragic wildfire losses we are suffering in our state.
“People tend to blame climate change,” he says, but the “true cause” is the “amount of wood.” Partisan blaming of someone else’s policies indeed tends to be much easier than addressing climate change or the multiple factors that scientific analysis can give us.
According to Bryant Baker, conservation director of nonprofit Los Padres ForestWatch, “a history of commercial logging, thinning, clear cutting, prescribed fire and other intensive management practices contributed to the Bootleg Fire’s spread.” Baker does real-time geographic information system analysis of how landscapes were historically managed while wildfires are actively burning on the land. “I do think this demonstrates that this kind of focus on removing vegetation from these wildlands, especially far away from human communities, is not doing anything to prevent these fires from becoming very large,” he says.
Timothy Ingalsbee, executive director of Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology, says that “past commercial logging and livestock grazing has encouraged wildfires,” and notes that “when the fire entered the Gearhart Mountain Wilderness, an area with more potential fuel but fewer small trees and flammable grasses, it appears to have burned more slowly.”
There will be more expert opinions to come, but please, Rep. Bentz, can we use the lens of science to show leadership and to develop solutions to prevent disasters? And can we spend less time trying to run from the real issues?
Jean Sullivan Carlton
Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.