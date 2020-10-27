As the time to mark your ballot draws near, we are proud to support Cliff Bentz to represent Oregon's 2nd Congressional District. A third-generation Oregonian, Cliff was raised on cattle ranches in Congressional District 2.
For the past 12 years, Cliff has been a strong and successful leader in the Oregon Legislature who has the ability to work across the aisle to get things accomplished.
As a lawyer in his home area of Ontario, he focused on critical areas of the law in water and other vital natural resources, which our economy is very dependent on. He understands that using and managing those resources is necessary to provide a sustainable future for our economy and lifestyle.
Cliff believes in this method and will confront those politicians from the large cities who want to lock off our lands in the name of "protecting" them and instead will take his real-life experience of growing up on a cattle ranch to Washington and fight for our rural communities. This is the kind of representative we need in Washington, D.C.
Cliff also has the respect and strong support of those that he formerly represented in the Oregon Legislature, which is testimony to his worthiness of our vote. Cliff Bentz is one of us and we know he will be a strong leader in Washington, D.C.
Chuck and Pam Wilcox
Hermiston
