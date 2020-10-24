As my friends and neighbors start voting, I want to encourage them to cast their vote in favor of Cliff Bentz to be our new representative to Congress.
We have been so blessed to have been represented over the last 22 years by a thoughtful, principled politician in Greg Walden, who always fought for our rural Oregon communities and never forgot the job he was sent to Washington, D.C., to accomplish. I firmly believe Cliff Bentz is cut from the same cloth.
During Cliff’s time in Salem as a state senator, he worked hard to find solutions, from infrastructure improvements to forest management reforms. As a lifelong Oregonian, he understands the challenges we face and will work in a collaborative way to help us find solutions.
Cliff Bentz is the best candidate to represent us in Washington, D.C.
Karen Bounds
Hermiston
