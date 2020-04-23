A number of people have asked me which candidate am I supporting in the crowded Republican field to replace Congressman Greg Walden for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District. While I know many of the candidates, and many of them I call friends, I am supporting Cliff Bentz.
I have served with Cliff Bentz all eight years of my tenure in the Oregon Legislature. Cliff was one hardworking and effective legislator. I have seen him in action and he will serve us well in Washington, D.C. His record is there for all to see, and it is a darn good one.
Cliff’s roots run deep in our part of the state, and because of that he knows what is important for us on all the different natural resource and agriculture issues. Cliff has always been and will always be a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, rights of the unborn, President Trump, agriculture and small business issues.
Raised on a cattle ranch, educated at Eastern Oregon University where he was student body president, choosing to return to Malheur County to practice law specializing in water and tax law, and serving 12 years in the Oregon Legislature, Cliff has spent his entire life working in and for Eastern Oregon.
He is one of us, and I am voting for Cliff Bentz for Congress.
Sen. Bill Hansell
Oregon District 29
Athena
