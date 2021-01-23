During his first acts in Congress, our newly elected congressman, Cliff Bentz, voted against the expectations of his constituents in Oregon. We in the 2nd Congressional District are a conservative population and expect him to reflect constitutional values — electoral process and lawful transition of power.
First, he voted against the constitutionally required electoral college acceptance of certified state votes — thus attempting to negate the votes of millions of lawful voters. I would hope that he holds the votes of Oregonians in higher esteem.
Second, he voted against the impeachment of the president. He stated that his reason was to promote the "peaceful transition of power." That peaceful transition has traditionally begun immediately after all national votes have been counted. This process was poisoned by the president's continued drumbeat of a lie that the election was fraudulent. The attack on the U.S. Capitol certainly sunk the "peaceful" part of that phrase.
I sincerely hope that Bentz gets a better read on what Oregonians expect of him. Our much sought-after "unity" is at stake.
Toni Lampkin
Stanfield
