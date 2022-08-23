“Thank you for your service,” is a glib statement many make when supposedly demonstrating their appreciation of and concern for veterans. I suppose Rep. Cliff Bentz has said it a time or two. But Bentz's actions, his votes in Congress show only disregard for our veterans.

Bentz has voted against four pieces of legislation that would support veterans in real and important ways. One such measure provides health care for those soldiers exposed to toxic chemical waste at various military bases. Can you imagine? The very housing the Army and Marines place their men and women in are contaminated from burn pits. Many suffer from cancer and other diseases due to exposure to chemical waste.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.