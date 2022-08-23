“Thank you for your service,” is a glib statement many make when supposedly demonstrating their appreciation of and concern for veterans. I suppose Rep. Cliff Bentz has said it a time or two. But Bentz's actions, his votes in Congress show only disregard for our veterans.
Bentz has voted against four pieces of legislation that would support veterans in real and important ways. One such measure provides health care for those soldiers exposed to toxic chemical waste at various military bases. Can you imagine? The very housing the Army and Marines place their men and women in are contaminated from burn pits. Many suffer from cancer and other diseases due to exposure to chemical waste.
What reason can Rep. Bentz have to vote against the means to care for these veterans? He only follows the party line. That is not the way to support Oregonians who have served this nation.
Joe Yetter, his opponent, has served in the military himself. He has cared for other soldiers as a surgeon in the Army. Yetter has demonstrated his care for our country and his fellow soldiers. He won’t vote no on such critical measures that actually do thank veterans for their service.
Joette Storm
Bend
